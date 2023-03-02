Michael Ortiz: Man paralyzed after being shot by Florida police officer who used firearm instead of Taser has filed suit

(CNN) A person paralyzed after being shot by a Hollywood, Florida, police officer who mistook his own gun for a Taser has filed a federal lawsuit, court docket information display.

On July 3, 2021, police shot Michael Ortiz within the again whilst he was once at the flooring bare and in handcuffs, in line with the grievance filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Ortiz had known as 911 from his mom’s space after having a “mental health emergency and chest pains,” in line with the grievance. When first responders arrived, Ortiz had taken a bath and was once talking incoherently, and was once positioned at the flooring the place he was once “flailing his arms and legs helplessly,” the grievance says.

Ortiz was once tased by one officer and changed into alarmed after “regaining conscience,” and was once nonetheless underneath the consequences of the psychological well being disaster when a 2nd officer then positioned a gun on Ortiz’s again and shot him, in line with the grievance.

The officer mistakenly fired a gun instead of a Taser, the Hollywood Police Department stated in a commentary.

“An initial review suggests the officer intended to deploy his taser, but instead discharged his firearm,” the commentary stated.

Ortiz is now paralyzed and calls for round the clock care, the grievance alleges.

Last September, the officer who fired his gun was once charged with against the law “involving the shooting of a man who was seriously injured,” Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor introduced.

The officer “is charged with one count of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury, a first-degree misdemeanor,” in line with the discharge.

Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump filed the federal suit on Ortiz’s behalf.

“We are seeking greater justice for Michael Ortiz,” Crump stated, along different legal professionals at a news convention Wednesday.

Co-counsel lawyer Hunter Shkolnik mentioned a video that he says presentations a “police officer step off an elevator, pull his gun out of his — and you are watching this in slow motion — pulling the gun out, putting it right to the back of Michael when he is laying on the ground naked and handcuffed behind his back.”

That video has now not been publicly launched by a misdemeanor court docket pass judgement on, legal professionals say.

The grievance, filed on Tuesday in opposition to the City of Hollywood, Hollywood Police Department, Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety Department and others, is asking for reimbursement and a jury trial.

According to Shkolnik, Ortiz owes $3 million in scientific expenses “to date.”

CNN has reached out to the City of Hollywood and its police and hearth departments for remark.