Michelle Williams teams with Beyoncé’s mom, LL Cool J admits he’s ridiculous, and more

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson is teaming up with Beyoncé’s former Future’s Youngster group mate Michelle Williams for a brand new Lifetime film. Entertainment Tonight debuted the brand new trailer for Wrath: A Seven Lethal Sins Story, during which Williams performs a single lawyer named Chastity Jeffries who meets a person that appears good at first, however then issues take a darkish flip. Knowles-Lawson performs Williams’ mom within the movie. It premieres Saturday, April 16 at eight p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

LL Cool J is breaking his silence after going viral on social media this week. It began when followers started sharing a few of his most outrageous music video moments after somebody tweeted, “LL Cool J was ridiculous in each music video he was in. Simply go look.” The rapper took to his TikTok and acknowledged that being ridiculous was his purpose. He then paid tribute to a few of his most memorable music video antics.

Tia Mowry is reuniting with a few of her The Sport co-stars for a secret mission. She shared some photos on Instagram of her posing with Pooch Corridor and Wendy Raquel Robinson. “Among the Sport fam reunited!! Can’t wait to share what we have been as much as!” she wrote. The Sport was revived by Paramount+ final yr, however Mowry didn’t seem in season one. The present was renewed for season two final month.

