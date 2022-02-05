Entertainment

Michelle Zauner on “Crying in H Mart”

February 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
When musician Michelle Zauner lost her mother to cancer, she found comfort in the aisles of a Korean-owned grocery store chain, H Mart, where she would shop for the ingredients of dishes that reminded her of home. Correspondent Hua Hsu talks with Zauner, lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast and author of the New York Times bestseller “Crying in H Mart,” about finding solace from loss in a bowl of kimchi.

