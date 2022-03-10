Trending News

Michigan sheriff’s deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

March 10, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Police say a person who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff's deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fireplace

BROWN CITY, Mich. — A person who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fireplace from an outbuilding at a house, police mentioned.

Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay Metropolis, was pronounced useless on the capturing scene in Brown Metropolis, Michigan State Police mentioned in a assertion on Twitter posted Wednesday night that indicated the wounded deputy remained in secure situation.

State police mentioned the company’s preliminary findings point out that at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday a house owner allowed Lapeer County deputies to examine the premises for Raymond, who was wished on a felony felony sexual conduct warrant.

As a door to a indifferent outbuilding was opened, police mentioned Raymond fired on the deputies, putting one in all them a number of instances, whereas a second deputy returned fireplace, putting Raymond.

The wounded deputy was hospitalized in secure situation. Police mentioned the second deputy was not shot however he was being handled at a hospital for accidents that weren’t thought of life-threatening.

Brown Metropolis is a group of about 1,300 residents that’s situated in each Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Flint. State police have been investigating the capturing.



