Michigan State vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Maryland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Maryland 15-15; Michigan State 19-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Michigan State Spartans are heading back home. The Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Maryland will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, MSU lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin.

Meanwhile, Maryland strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 84-73. Maryland can attribute much of their success to guard Hakim Hart, who had 19 points along with seven boards.

The Spartans are now 19-11 while the Terrapins sit at 15-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. Marylands have had an even harder time: they are 20th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center — East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center — East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Maryland.