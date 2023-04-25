Michigan vs. Texas: Changes announced for historic series between Longhorns, Wolverines to begin in 2024

After an extended anticipation, the University of Texas and the University of Michigan have in spite of everything announced their home-and-home series which is able to happen in 2024 and 2027. Recently, there were some adjustments in phrases of the positioning of the video games as Texas is now set to play at Michigan first on September 7, 2024. The Wolverines will then make their method to Texas to play in opposition to the Longhorns at the highway on September 11, 2027.

The preliminary announcement in 2014 had Texas scheduling to host the primary recreation. However, with this variation, Michigan’s 2024 non-conference time table is now finalized with the staff set to host Fresno State on August 31, adopted by way of a recreation with Texas the next week, Arkansas State on September 21, 2024. Meanwhile, Texas is scheduled to host Colorado State the week earlier than leaving to play in opposition to the Wolverines and is ready to host UTSA the week after their Michigan match-up.

There could also be the likelihood that Texas’ 2024 non-conference time table may well be settled with Tuesday’s announcement, relying on whether or not or now not the SEC finalizes a nine-game time table structure transferring ahead. However, if the league makes a decision on an eight-game structure, the Longhorns will nonetheless have to upload any other recreation to their time table.

The two groups have handiest met as soon as earlier than, in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005. The Longhorns emerged victorious with a rating of 38-37, thank you to a last-second box function from Dusty Mangum. Michigan stands on the best of faculty soccer’s all-time wins record, with Texas coming in 5th position.

In addition, Michigan made any other announcement Tuesday, revealing its 2026 and 2029 domestic video games in opposition to Western Michigan and a house recreation with UTEP in 2026.