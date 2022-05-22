Oklahoma

Michigan Wolverines bats stifled by Central Florida in extra-inning loss

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The Michigan softball team struggled to generate offense and after holding an early lead, lost in a winner’s bracket NCAA Regional game at Orlando, Florida.

Hayley Bejarano provided the punch going 2-for-3 with two RBIs for No. 16-seed host UCF in a 3-2 win over Michigan in 11 innings on Saturday. The game lasted four hours and 15 minutes. Michigan had five hits in the game and could not muster a run the final six innings. The Wolverines also had two crucial infield errors.

Bejarano, who had the RBI double to tie the score, 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, scored the winning run on a double down the right-field line. UCF, ranked No. 18 nationally, has now won two games in the double-elimination regional, while No. 24 Michigan (37-17), which defeated South Dakota State on Friday, was supposed to play a late game Saturday, but severe weather forced resheduling. 







Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram