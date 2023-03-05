Oklahoma

Michigan women’s gymnastics relishes showdown with No. 1 Oklahoma

March 5, 2023
Ann Arbor — Michigan gymnastics trainer Bev Plocki has constructed the Wolverines into an elite program over her three-plus a long time, achieving a prime mark with the 2021 nationwide championship, largely on account of her philosophy that to be the most efficient, you should compete towards the most efficient.

That’s been her mantra a majority of these years, and it has paid off, as she’s led this system to 26 Big Ten titles — essentially the most via any trainer in any game within the Big Ten — alongside with 26 NCAA championship appearances and 10 NCAA Super Six births.

Plocki has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year 11 instances and gained National Coach of the Year two times. She has led the Wolverines to twenty-five top-10 finishes.

