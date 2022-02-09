Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson says it would be ‘interesting’ to be selected by hometown Lions in NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft class is full of talented linemen. Alabama’s Evan Neal and N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu are considered the top offensive linemen, while Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux are the pass-rushers everyone is drooling over.

Hutchinson picked up All-Big Ten honors this past season and was named the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, as he set a Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks. He has a legitimate shot to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it’s also very possible he will be staying in the state of Michigan.

Hutchinson played his high school ball less than 30 minutes away from Ford Field, and with the Detroit Lions holding the No. 2 overall pick, it seems like a perfect match. On Wednesday, the Heisman Trophy finalist joined CBS Sports HQ, and answered the hypothetical about being drafted by his hometown team.

“Yeah, that’d definitely be interesting, especially because it’s so close to home, I’d be so close to my family,” said Hutchinson. “I just know whatever team that picks me, they’re going to get my all and I’m really hoping to just win some ball games wherever I go and have a lot of success.”

Hutchinson being drafted by the Lions is something our CBS Sports NFL Draft writers believe will happen at this point, as Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole all have him going No. 2 overall to Detroit in their mock drafts. The Lions could certainly use Hutchinson, as they recorded just 30 sacks in 2021, which ranked third-worst in the league. Dan Campbell loves those “kneecap biters,” and he’s going to have a chance to add another with his first draft pick.