Texas

Microsoft’s Brad Smith on “real concern” about Chinese malware targeting infrastructure

May 26, 2023
BC_Reporter

Microsoft’s Brad Smith expressed a “real concern” over Chinese malware aiming at critical infrastructure in a News interview. The hacking operation, known as “Volt Typhoon,” targeted locations in the US and Guam. Smith’s full interview with Margaret Brennan will air on “Face the Nation” Sunday. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.

