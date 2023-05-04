Middle school assistant teacher charged with possession of child pornography

The Tampa Police Department has reportedly arrested Ricky Broadnax, Sr., a 55-year-old assistant teacher at Liberty Middle School, on greater than 100 counts of possession of child pornography. Broadnax used to be taken into custody and charged on Thursday in Hillsborough County.

The arrest got here after the Tampa Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit gained information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about shared and uploaded photographs on-line. Detectives have been granted a seek warrant at 18311 Highwoods Preserve #4308 in Tampa and found out that child pornography used to be saved on information garage units discovered inside of a locked secure in Broadnax’s bed room.

In a commentary, Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw expressed worry over the devastating nature of the crime. “It is deeply concerning that someone tasked with the education and safety of our children would be involved in this type of criminal behavior,” he stated.

According to Tampa Police, none of Broadnax’s sufferers are attached to his employment at Liberty Middle School. In gentle of the allegations, the school district launched a commentary to ABC Action News pronouncing that Broadnax were suspended with out pay till the realization of the investigation. “We are shocked and deeply troubled by the allegations,” the commentary learn.