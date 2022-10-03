Midlothian ISD: Threat reported at Midlothian High School

Midlothian ISD stated the employees “acted immediately” to maintain college students secure when the menace was reported.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students have been positioned in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a menace was reported to campus administration, the district introduced.

Midlothian Independent School District stated there was no energetic menace and the employees “acted immediately” to maintain college students secure when the menace was reported.

District officers say beneath a maintain, no college students are allowed outdoors of their lecture rooms, classroom doorways stay locked and all exterior entry factors are secured. Also, faculty exercise inside the classroom continues to proceed usually.

Midlothian ISD says per protocol, dad and mom have been notified and can proceed to be notified because the state of affairs progresses.

As of three:45 p.m., college students who had a free seventh interval have been launched.

The district says all different college students will be capable to go away in a controlled-release beginning at 4 p.m. All after-school actions are nonetheless scheduled to happen as regular.

The menace at Midlothian ISD comes simply days after officers responded to 2 separate energetic shooter calls at North Texas excessive colleges.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Fort Worth cops stated a possible capturing and swatting name was reported at Arlington Heights High School. The similar day, about 75 miles away, officers responded to the same name at Gainesville High School. In each incidents, police discovered no credible threats.

Frisco Police Department introduced Monday that on this faculty 12 months alone, officers have arrested six college students for making threats in opposition to Frisco ISD colleges.