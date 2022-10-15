Migrant landings up 200%, officials say, as 43 arrive in South Florida Friday

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Local and federal authorities responded to a migrant touchdown on Key Biscayne Friday morning and two further landings in the Florida Keys.

The Key Biscayne touchdown occurred at Bill Baggs Cape Florida (*43*) Park on the southern a part of the island.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, 10 migrants from Cuba had been apprehended after some had been reported to have swam to shore. Among the group had been a girl and a teenage boy.

“We continue to want migrants of these dangers associated with illegal migration by sea,” mentioned Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner. “In the event today in Key Biscayne, the migrants reported they spent over eight days at sea.”

Earlier on Friday, there have been two different migrant landings in the Upper Keys.

A video from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed a do-it-yourself vessel close to mangroves in Tavernier. U.S. Border Patrol confirms 14 individuals had been onboard.

In Islamorada, 19 had been taken into custody after making a voyage on a barely seaworthy boat with a gasoline drum hooked up to the facet. Several in that group had been taken to an space hospital for analysis.

All are believed to be from Cuba.

Since Oct. 1 , the start of the fiscal 12 months, CBP statistics present brokers have already already responded to fifteen migrant landings in South Florida—a roughly 200% enhance from the identical time interval the 12 months earlier than.

“These vessels often suffer engine failures. The weather, the tides, can impact their routes,” Hoffner mentioned. “These migrants can be faced with potentially spending weeks at sea without any water or supplies.”