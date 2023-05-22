Migrant mother requested aid three times the day her 8-year-old daughter died in U.S. border custody

A young migrant girl named Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died on May 17th, while in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas. The child had a heart condition and sickle cell anemia. The mother of the deceased eight-year-old child had asked for medical assistance multiple times on the day her daughter died, however the child was not taken to the hospital in time. The preliminary autopsy report mentioned Reyes Alvarez’s pre-existing illnesses, but the official cause of death is still being investigated. The family was detained in Border Patrol facilities for over a week, despite guidelines stating that migrants cannot be held for more than three days unless released or transferred. It is currently unknown as to why the family was held beyond the allotted time frame. Unlawful crossings along the southern border have reportedly decreased since Title 42 pandemic-era restrictions on migration have been lifted. The CBP is investigating Reyes Alvarez’s death and will be making the results public. The agency’s acting commissioner has ordered that medically vulnerable migrants receive appropriate care and spend only the necessary amount of time in custody. The situation surrounding Reyes Alvarez’s death has led to demands for a thorough investigation from government officials and lawmakers.



