Migrants grapple with Title 42′s inequities as Gov. Abbott set to visit Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS — Sandra Nohemi Reyes and her sons jumped with joy and pride, as they scrambled out of the muddy waters of the Rio Grande and into this small Texas border city.

The Honduran family had finally made it to the U.S. and lined up in their wet clothes for processing with federal Border Patrol agents and Texas National Guard servicemen near hole number 3 of a manicured golf course. Four hours later, in the night, they were walked across the bridge south into Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Title 42, a pandemic-linked public health order, meant the Hondurans were expelled back to Mexico. The public health order, established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was to expire Monday, May 23, but a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction that keeps it intact. It has been used nearly two million times since it went into effect in March 2020.

“The only thing we want is to work and get a secure life for our sons,” said the 33-year-old Reyes Monday by phone Monday from a Piedras Negras hotel. “And we don’t want our children to run risks here in Piedras Negras, where they kidnap and kill people.”

Sandra Nohemi Reyes from Honduras (center right) leads her family while crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the U.S. close to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II on Sunday in Eagle Pass. They were sent back south across the bridge into Piedras Negras, Mexico four hours later. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott was scheduled to show up on the same river banks and hold a news conference at Eagle Pass City Hall.

Abbott, who is running for re-election, has made border security a centerpiece of his campaign, and is expected to condemn the near-record levels of migration. Abbott’s own immigration dragnet, branded as Operation Lone Star, has expanded in scope and multi-million-dollar cost since he launched it in March 2021.

Operation Lone Star includes leveling criminal misdemeanor trespass charges against immigrants caught on private property, a measure denounced by civil rights lawyers who say the arrests are unconstitutional.

The governor has also sent more than 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard to the border and sent buses to nearby Del Rio dozens of times to offer migrants free rides to D.C. in an attempt to “bring the border” to President Joe Biden.

Eagle Pass, a city of about 29,000 in the middle of the Texas border, sits in the second-busiest region for migration along with the neighboring city of Del Rio, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The largest corridor for immigration is the Rio Grande Valley, which is also the most direct route into the U.S. from the rest of the Americas.

It’s clearly less patrolled than the Rio Grande Valley, where the Border Patrol and state National Guard and state troopers can frequently be seen. But this year, migration has more than doubled from a year ago in what’s called the Del Rio sector. In the last two months, the Border Patrol has caught nearly as many migrants here as in the Rio Grande Valley to the east.

(From right) Brothers Oliver, 8, Kevin, 10 and Hugo, 13, look up at a Border Patrol agent while being processed after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the U.S. close to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II on Sunday. They were sent back south across the bridge into Piedras Negras, Mexico four hours later. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Monday, Reyes, the Honduran mother, noted the obvious. Title 42 is riddled with exemptions. Cubans are allowed passage into the U.S. to launch defense cases before federal immigration judges. But Hondurans and Salvadorans are quickly sent back across the river, Reyes said.

“They are only letting Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans across,” Reyes said in despair.

About 99 percent of Cuban – the second largest nationality in the immigration arrests this fiscal year–are allowed into the U.S. to fight for a right to stay, per federal government records.

Try and try again

Title 42 exits are known as expulsions and don’t create the legal records of a deportation under immigration law. Deportations create legal records that come with much harsher consequences, including criminal rather than civil penalties. About 30 % of those caught at the U.S. border have made at least one try before–a fact that Biden administration acknowledges and says could be tamped down by a return to enforcement of regular immigration law in all cases.

The Biden administration supported the lifting of Title 42. Some would then face harsher consequences, but others would be able to request asylum, a legal right under U.S. law and international treaty. Critics have said that right to asylum has been crushed under Title 42.

Caro Sánchez, 21, from Colombia holds her 2-year-old son Geronimo as they wait for a family member after being dropped off at Aguila Express by Border Patrol on Sunday. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

The legal technicalities were far from the mind of Caro Sanchez, a 21-year-old mother from Colombia with a white plastic rosary around her neck. She cradled her two-year-old son Geronimo in her arms. “I am so happy,” Sanchez said. “I finally got across.” She was waiting for a family member to come and pick her up, but was worried because her cell phone needed to be charged.

She joined about three dozen others at a small corner depot of a van service, where a Border Patrol van could be seen dropping off immigrants. Many were from Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Gratitude was the only reaction for Colombian woman

Sunday afternoon, as the sun set behind a cloudy sky, 36-year-old Norberto Chavez Jr. returned to his childhood fishing hole, a boat ramp leading to the Rio Grande. In the background, from Piedras Negras, recorded cumbia music played of the Mexican-American icon Selena.

Eagle Pass resident Norberto Chavez Jr. poses for a photo after fishing at Shelby Park on Sunday in Eagle Pass. “It is all pretty political in Eagle Pass,” Chavez said. “There are people who make it more dangerous than it is. Others don’t mind.” (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

He had moved back to Eagle Pass from the Washington, D.C., area after attending law school and a stint in the U.S. Air Force. Chavez, now a cybersecurity analyst, bought a home in an old historic neighborhood near downtown.

Recently, the Border Patrol came into his neighborhood, looking for a stash house for migrants next door. Chavez told him there was no stash house there and that his neighbor was an elderly woman.

“It is all pretty political in Eagle Pass,” Chavez said. “There are people who make it more dangerous than it is. Others don’t mind.”

The visit by Gov. Abbott just feels “very staged,” Chavez said.

As for immigrants, the son of a Mexican immigrant, said he doesn’t feel “threatened” by the newcomers. “We are all descendants of immigrants,” Chavez said. In fact, he is married to a Mexican woman. Together, they have four children.