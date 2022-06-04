Miguel Andújar Requests Trade From New York Yankees

Miguel Andújar has requested a commerce from the Yankees.

Héctor Gómez was first to report that Andújar—who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday evening—knowledgeable supervisor Aaron Boone of his need to be dealt to a different membership. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later confirmed.

Andújar was despatched right down to open a roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton because the slugger returned from the injured checklist. In Stanton’s place, Andújar—who has expanded his defensive versatility lately to play in each the infield and outfield—was hitting .250 (9-for-36) with three RBI and three runs scored.

Rosenthal added in his report that this is not the primary time Andújar has requested out due to his “lack of a constant alternative.” The 27-year-old has a purpose to be annoyed as he is been unable to safe a spot on New York’s big-league roster for the final 4 years.

As a rookie, in 2018, Andújar regarded just like the Yankees’ third baseman of the current and the long run. Throughout 149 video games, the group’s former No. four prospect hit .297/.328/.527 with 27 house runs and 47 doubles. He completed second within the race for the American League Rookie of the Yr Award behind Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Since then, nevertheless, Andújar has been both injured or strapped onto the Scranton Shuttle, biding his time in Triple-A between temporary appearances within the Bronx. He is performed in simply 90 MLB video games from 2019 main as much as this newest demotion, batting .234 with a .589 OPS in that span.

Scroll to Proceed

Seen primarily as a left fielder at this level in his profession, even a stable stretch in Might wasn’t sufficient for Andújar to stay round. With Aaron Choose, Aaron Hicks, Joey Gallo and now Stanton all wholesome, there’s much less of a necessity for New York to hold an extra outfielder, a participant that is nonetheless searching for to show that he is not a legal responsibility on protection.

On the bench, Andújar was the odd man out as Matt Carpenter and Marwin Gonzalez present worth in numerous methods. Gonzalez is ready to fill in all around the infield (along with left discipline) whereas Carpenter has given New York an influence surge since he signed final month, hitting 4 house runs in his first seven video games with the crew.

New York is not obligated to half methods with Andújar, however they’ve proven in current historical past a willingness to maneuver on from a few of this group’s greatest former prospects. This offseason, the Yankees mentioned goodbye to outfielder Clint Frazier, catcher Gary Sánchez, infielder Tyler Wade and extra.

MORE:

Comply with Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure you bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and examine again each day for information, evaluation and extra.