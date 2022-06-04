NBA Sports

Miguel Andújar Requests Trade From New York Yankees

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Miguel Andújar has requested a commerce from the Yankees.

Héctor Gómez was first to report that Andújar—who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday evening—knowledgeable supervisor Aaron Boone of his need to be dealt to a different membership. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later confirmed.

Andújar was despatched right down to open a roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton because the slugger returned from the injured checklist. In Stanton’s place, Andújar—who has expanded his defensive versatility lately to play in each the infield and outfield—was hitting .250 (9-for-36) with three RBI and three runs scored.





