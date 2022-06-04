Miguel Andújar requests trade from Yankees after being sent back to minors, per report

New York Yankees outfielder Miguel Andújar, pissed off by an absence of constant taking part in time, has knowledgeable supervisor Aaron Boone that he needs to be traded, Héctor Gómez reports. Ken Rosenthal has since confirmed Gómez’s report and adds that this isn’t the primary time that Andújar has requested a commerce due to playing-time considerations.

Andújar, 27, has performed in simply 12 video games this season as he has been shuttled forwards and backwards between Triple-A and the majors, and over that span has batted .268/.279/.317 with no residence runs in 41 at-bats. Andújar on Friday was optioned again to the minors once more. The return of Giancarlo Stanton from the injured listing along with the recent hitting of veteran retread Matt Carpenter has created a roster crunch, and Andújar’s efficiency thus far wasn’t sufficient to maintain him on the energetic roster.

Not so way back, Andújar seemed like a core younger participant for the Yankees. In 2018 as a 23-year-old, Andújar batted .297/.328/.527 with 27 residence runs and 47 doubles in 149 video games. For these efforts, he completed second within the AL Rookie of the 12 months balloting. Since then, nevertheless, Andújar has handled accidents and in addition struggled badly on the highest degree when wholesome. As such, his want to be traded is sophisticated by the probably actuality that the Yankees would be capable to get little in return for him.