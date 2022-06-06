Miguel Andújar trade possibilities: Five landing spots for disgruntled Yankees outfielder

Reviews surfaced on Saturday indicating that Miguel Andújar, the runner-up for the 2018 American League Rookie of the 12 months Award, had requested a commerce from the New York Yankees after being demoted to Triple-A. In accordance with Ken Rosenthal, this is not the primary time Andújar has requested the Yankees to maneuver him.

Andújar’s frustration is comprehensible. Accidents and poor play have restricted him to 90 big-league video games since his aforementioned rookie season. He is hit .234/.260/.329 (62 OPS+) with seven house runs in these 319 journeys to the plate. On the identical time, Andújar has carried out effectively sufficient within the minors — for his profession he is hit .312/.362/.505 in 100 Triple-A video games — to foster the idea he deserves a protracted big-league look to show he is greater than a Quad-A expertise.

The percentages of a commerce involving Andújar are unsure. CBS Sports activities spoke to 1 rival expertise evaluator on Saturday who expressed skepticism he would entice many suitors due to his latest struggles and his total profile. Groups merely don’t worth right-handed hitters with restricted defensive worth. It is true that Andújar has added outfield to his defensive résumé lately, but public metrics point out he stays a below-average fielder total.

Moreover, events know Andújar, 27, will exhaust his choices this season. (Most gamers are afforded three “choice years” that permit them to be despatched to the minors on the workforce’s discretion. As soon as these three years are used up, the participant needs to be subjected to waivers earlier than they are often demoted.) At that time, the Yankees might be working with lowered leverage, they usually might conclude that they don’t have any higher various than to non-tender him.

For the sake of content material, say the Yankees do acquiesce to Andújar’s demand and make a honest try to maneuver him within the coming weeks. Which groups may be ? Beneath, we have put collectively a listing of 5 potential touchdown spots. As at all times, this course of is extra of an artwork than a science.

One of many “benefits” of being a foul workforce is you can check out gamers who have not obtained sufficient alternative elsewhere. The Reds would possibly deem giving Andújar a couple of hundred plate appearances a greater use of time than doing the identical with Albert Almora Jr. At minimal, he should characterize an improve over Aristides Aquino as a platoon DH.

Derek Jeter is not a prime government with the Marlins, but former Yankees government Gary Denbo stays in place and has been rumored to have an outsized say in participant acquisitions up to now. Whether or not or not Denbo would go to bat for Andújar is anybody’s guess, however the Marlins at the moment have each Luke Williams and Willians Astudillo on their roster. Miami would not must view Andújar as a long-term piece to conclude he is value a short-term look.

The Nationals are in an identical boat because the mannequin occupied by the Reds: they’re unhealthy and in talent-accumulation mode. It is attainable they really feel they have already got a model of Andújar in tow, within the type of Maikel Franco. Even so, Franco is a free agent at season’s finish and it most likely would not damage to have some depth in place for after the inevitable Josh Bell commerce.

The Rangers have expressed curiosity in Andújar up to now. It is unclear if that fireside nonetheless burns, however there’s an argument to be made that he would characterize an improve over their present left-field scenario, which options Eli White and Zach Reks. The Rangers have performed extra competent ball than anticipated thus far, and the Yankees might not wish to assist a possible playoff opponent.

The concept of Andújar making an attempt to play Comerica’s spacious outfield is unsettling, however the Tigers might use an offensive increase. Heck, they could even be keen to provide him some burn at third base given how Jeimer Candelario left Sunday’s sport with a shoulder damage and has to this point did not construct upon two consecutive strong seasons.