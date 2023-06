STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Miguel Santos hit 3 of Dallas Baptist’s six house runs because the Patriots beat No. 1 seed Oklahoma State 18-4 Saturday to do away with the Cowboys from the Stillwater Regional.

Santos completed 4 for 6 with 9 RBIs and 4 runs.

No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist (46-15) will play the loser between Washington — which beat the Patriots 9-5 in opening sport of the regional — and Oral Roberts in a loser-out sport Sunday. Kodie Kolden and Nathan Humphreys hit back-to-back homers to steer off the fourth inning and Santos added a two-run shot that made it 4-1. Santos added an RBI-double in DBU’s six-run 5th inning, Kolden added a 2d lead-off homer prior to Santos hit a three-run shot in the 6th and another in the seventh to make it 18-1. Nolan Schubart hit a solo homer in the ground of the second one to provide Oklahoma State a 1-0 lead. Adkison and Mendham every hit and RBI unmarried in the 7th and Roc Riggio capped the scoring with a solo shot in the 8th. Oklahoma State (41-20) misplaced its final 3 video games of the season. Zach Heaton (5-1) gave up 4 hits and 3 runs with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.

___

AP faculty sports activities: (*3*) and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25