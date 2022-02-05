Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin Olympics schedule: How to watch the skiing star at the Beijing Games

February 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


mikaela-shiffrin.jpg

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to add to her trophy case in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The American is a favorite to watch in the alpine skiing event and has her sights set on competing in five alpine events in the games.

With the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games at four, Shiffrin has a real chance of breaking the previous record if she competes in five events. The two-time gold medalist is a threat to take gold in any alpine skiing event she does decide to compete in.

Here is a look at all the dates and times you can catch Shiffrin competing:

Women’s Giant Slalom

Run 1
Date: Sunday, Feb. 6
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC

Final Run
Date: Monday, Feb. 7
Time:  2:45 a.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Super-G

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Downhill

Date: Monday, Feb. 14
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Combined, Downhill

Date: Wednesday, Feb 16
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Combined, Slalom

Date: Thursday, Feb. 17 
Time: 1:00 a.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC





Source link

Read more about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram