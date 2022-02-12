Mikaela Shiffrin Olympics schedule: How to watch the skiing star go for gold in Beijing

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to add to her trophy case in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The American is a favorite to watch in alpine skiing and opened the 2022 Games with her eyes set on five events.

The first three of those events did not go according to plan. In arguably her best competition — the giant slalom — Shiffrin crashed out on her first run after missing an early gate. The reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event, Shiffrin also has three medals (two silver and one bronze) at the world championships in the giant slalom. The early exit is also surprising because of her consistency — it’s her first time crashing out of a giant slalom competition in a span of 30 races, dating all the way back to January of 2018.

In her second event, the slalom, Shiffrin also crashed out and did not qualify. In her third event, Shiffrin was able to finish a race for the first time at these Games, but she wound up taking 9th place in the women’s super-G.

With the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games at four, Shiffrin still has a chance at matching that mark in 2022. The two-time gold medalist is a threat to take gold in the remaining events she is slated to take part in.

Here is a look at all the dates and times you can catch Shiffrin competing:

(All times eastern, all dates U.S.)

Women’s Downhill

Date: Monday, Feb. 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Combined, Downhill

Date: Wednesday, Feb 16

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Combined, Slalom

Date: Thursday, Feb. 17

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

