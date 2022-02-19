Mikaela Shiffrin’s last shot for a medal in Beijing







Here’s what to watch for on Day 15 of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games:Alpine skiingThe last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics was moved from Saturday to Sunday because of too-strong wind, making Mikaela Shiffrin wait to get one last chance to bring home a medal from China.Gusts at up to about 40 mph led to the announcement of two one-hour delays for the mixed team parallel event, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all on Saturday.About 75 minutes later, after what the ski federation called a meeting “to discuss the potential rescheduling of the event,” the race was shifted to Sunday at 9 a.m.Freestyle halfpipeNico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic halfpipe final on a day when many skiers struggled to land their best tricks because of strong gusts.Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy morning in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. He was blown off course on another run and landed hard on his shoulder. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise of the United States took home the silver. Wise won the title at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in ’18. American teammate Alex Ferreira earned the bronze.Figure skatingPairs free skate is set for early Saturday morning and will feature Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc along with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. LeDuc became Team USA’s first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian when they took the ice the night before. Their score of 74.13 points was a season best and put them squarely in the top 10 entering Saturday’s free skate.Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China set a world record with their short program, and they lead Russians Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the pairs’ free skate.BobsledKaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor finished 1-2 for the U.S. in the monobob — the first time Americans had done that at the Olympics since 1932.They’ll each have a teammate now in the two-woman event. Humphries will be pushed by Kaysha Love and Meyers Taylor by Sylvia Hoffman.Humphries won the world title in this event last year, competing with Lolo Jones.

