Mike Fratello receives 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK —Mike Fratello, a basketball lifer who interspersed a profitable teaching profession with a profitable broadcasting profession, is the recipient of the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, the Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation announced right this moment.

“Mike Fratello’s accomplishments are effectively documented, each as a coach and a broadcaster,” mentioned Indiana Pacers Head Coach and Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation President Rick Carlisle. “Sixteen years as an NBA Head Coach, 647 common season wins, NBA Coach of the Yr honors, Head Coach of the Ukraine Nationwide Staff and a number of Emmys all mix to symbolize a lifetime dedicated to basketball. Congratulations to Mike on the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“Chuck Daly was a particular man and a particular coach — and it is a particular award,” mentioned Mike Fratello. “It means a lot to me as a result of Chuck was a mentor, an in depth good friend, and a trusted confidant throughout my NBA teaching profession and past. It’s an honor to be acknowledged by my friends, whom I respect and admire. I’m proud to hitch the ranks of the earlier recipients — all distinctive coaches and extraordinary people.

I want to prolong my gratitude and appreciation to the quite a few individuals who have enabled me to obtain this award, together with the late NBCA Government Director Michael Goldberg; present NBCA Government Director David Fogel and NBCA President Coach Rick Carlisle for his or her imaginative and prescient and path; the late NBA Commissioner David Stern and present Commissioner Adam Silver for his or her enter and help; the NBA coaches I labored below, Hubie Brown and Kevin Loughery, who opened the door to my NBA profession; the house owners and basic managers who gave me the chance; all my assistant coaches who helped me succeed and have become expensive buddies; the numerous gamers who trusted me to teach them and who’ve all the time held a particular place in my coronary heart; and the followers who’ve supported the NBA groups all through the years.

Many because of the Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation and the Choice Committee for presenting me with the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. I’m ceaselessly grateful.”

In 16 seasons as an NBA Head Coach with three totally different franchises, Fratello compiled a 667-548 (.549) file. His 667 wins and 1,215 video games coached every ranked 17th all-time when he left the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006. His groups had information of .500 or higher in 13 of his 16 seasons and made the playoffs 11 occasions.

Fratello’s teaching profession started in 1970 as a graduate assistant on the College of Rhode Island below Coach Tom Carmody. A 3-year stint as an assistant to Coach Lou Campanelli at James Madison College got here subsequent, adopted by a three-year cease at Villanova College below Coach Rollie Massimino.

Fratello then started his NBA teaching profession in 1978 as an assistant to his mentor, Coach Hubie Brown, with the Atlanta Hawks. He labored with Brown for 4 seasons in Atlanta after which one other season with the New York Knicks (1982-83).

In 1983, Fratello was named Head Coach of the Atlanta Hawks, teaching them for seven seasons and compiling a file of 324-250. He was voted NBA Coach of the Yr for the 1985-86 season, the primary of 4 consecutive seasons of 50 or extra wins. The Hawks gained the Central Division in 1986-87 and made the playoffs in 5 of Fratello’s seven seasons. He was additionally chosen because the Head Coach for the Japanese Convention staff within the 1988 NBA All-Star Sport.

In 1990, Fratello made his first foray into nationwide TV, becoming a member of Marv Albert because the lead shade analyst on the NBA on NBC for 3 seasons. It was throughout this time that Albert christened Fratello the “Czar of the Telestrator.” Albert and Fratello additionally referred to as all of the video games of the “Dream Staff” on the 1992 Summer season Olympics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers employed Fratello as Head Coach in 1993 and over the following six seasons he led the Cavs to a 248-212 file and 4 playoff berths. He additionally served as a TNT playoff analyst for a number of seasons.

After the 1998-99 season, Turner Sports activities named Fratello lead NBA analyst, a place he held till the Memphis Grizzlies named him Head Coach in 2004. He inherited a 5-11 staff and led them to 40 wins and the playoffs (2004-05), and to 49 wins and the playoffs once more in 2005-06.

Along with NBC, TNT, and NBA TV, Fratello has labored for a number of regional networks overlaying the Cavaliers, Clippers, Warmth, Nets, and Pistons.

In 2011, Fratello was named Head Coach of the Ukraine Nationwide Staff and coached them within the 2011 European Championships. In 2012, Fratello coached Ukraine within the FIBA Eurobasket 2013 Qualifying Event, from which they superior to FIBA Eurobasket 2013 the following 12 months. Ukraine was ranked 24th out of the 24 competing nationwide groups, however Fratello led them to a stunning sixth place end, incomes Ukraine an automated bid to the 2014 FIBA World Cup, the primary in Ukrainian historical past. He turned over the teaching reins to Ukraine native Yevgen Murzin following the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

Fratello is a member of the Nationwide Italian American Sports activities Corridor of Fame and the Fairleigh Dickinson College Corridor of Fame (Al LoBalbo Award).

“Mike Fratello’s data of the sport and ease in speaking it are the inspiration of his successes in a training and broadcasting profession spanning over 30 years,” mentioned David Fogel, Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation Government Director and Common Counsel, “Mike had a profitable file with all three NBA groups he coached and his information nonetheless rank among the many all-time leaders right this moment. Congratulations to Coach Fratello on this well-deserved and prestigious recognition.”

The Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award honors the reminiscence of Corridor of Fame Coach Chuck Daly, who, over an excellent NBA teaching profession, set a typical for integrity, aggressive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball. The award is set yearly by a Choice Committee comprised of among the most revered coaches and basketball executives within the sport, together with Bernie Bickerstaff, Billy Cunningham, Joe Dumars, Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Pat Riley, Donnie Walsh, and Lenny Wilkens.

Prior recipients are Larry Brown (2021), Del Harris (2020), Frank Layden (2019), Doug Moe (2018), Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), Ok.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Invoice Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Jack Ramsay and Tex Winter (2010), and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).

In regards to the NBCA: The Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation (NBCA) is the labor affiliation that represents basketball coaches within the Nationwide Basketball Affiliation (NBA). Based in 1976 by legendary Boston Celtics participant and coach Tommy Heinsohn, the NBCA consists of all NBA Head Coaches, Assistant Coaches, and alumni, and works intently with the NBA on all issues that pertain to the teaching occupation.