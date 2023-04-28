Mike Lindell Wildly Claims Fox News Was in on 2020 ‘Election Crime’

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, made some robust claims in opposition to Fox News, suggesting that the community favors Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and accusing them of being complicit in nonexistent “election crime” all through the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has been pushing the baseless idea that the final presidential election was once rigged in opposition to Donald Trump, who, in keeping with stories, is making plans to run for president once more in 2024.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsCountry, Lindell complained that Fox News would no longer give him airtime anymore and advised that the community was once backing DeSantis as their most popular presidential candidate. Following the 2020 election, Lindell gave the impression on Fox News, the place he claimed that the competition was once rigged. He was once no longer the one one, with a number of different visitors and Fox News hosts making equivalent claims that Dominion Votings Systems was once concerned.

Referring to Fox’s fresh agreement with Dominion price $787.5 million, Lindell advised that the community made a backdoor handle the corporate and accused them of being in cahoots with Dominion. He additionally referred to Fox’s early name of the state of Arizona in choose of Joe Biden, implying that this was once additionally a part of their complicity in election fraud.

Cuomo driven again in opposition to Lindell’s claims and argued that Fox News performed a big position in fueling hypothesis in regards to the rigged election, which in the long run resulted in their criminal struggle with Dominion.

Lindell advised that he had proof to reinforce his claims and that Fox News had no longer been cooperative in sharing their very own proof. However, Cuomo argued that it was once unattainable to provide proof to turn out the nonexistence of an tournament that had by no means came about.

Watch the total interview on NewsCountry for extra on this tale.