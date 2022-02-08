Front Page Sports

Mike Muscala out at least through All-Star break with ankle injury

February 8, 2022
Al Lindsey
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed before Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors that Mike Muscala will be out until at least the All-Star break due to a right ankle injury.

Muscala last played on Friday in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old has previously noted this is a nagging ankle injury that will probably require offseason surgery.

This news throws a wrench in the Thunder’s trade deadline plans when it comes to Muscala being moved. The nine-year veteran has garnered trade interest due to scoring eight points per game on just 14 minutes a night while shooting a career-high 42.9% from 3. Muscala’s salary this season is also just $3.5 million with a team option for next season at the same price.

But with the trade deadline being Thursday, the short-term uncertainty with this flare up combined with the unknown long-term effects of any offseason surgery may scare off otherwise interested teams.

If Muscala stays with the team past the deadline, I expect them to take it slow with this ankle injury and not rush his return.



