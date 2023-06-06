Mike Pence, two more Republicans set to jump into 2024 race this week





According to fresh stories from CBS News, the approaching week seems to be a momentous one for the 2024 presidential race within the United States. It has been showed that former Vice President Mike Pence is now formally a candidate for the presidency in 2024, and two different Republican hopefuls are anticipated to announce their candidacy within the coming days.

As the anticipation builds, CBS News has recruited political reporter Aaron Navarro and leader election and marketing campaign correspondent Robert Costa to give you the newest updates at the trends surrounding the race. With their finger at the pulse of the political panorama, they’re positive to supply precious perception and research at the applicants and their methods.

For those that are not looking for to omit a beat within the 2024 race, CBS News provides a handy manner to keep knowledgeable.