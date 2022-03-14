Mike Trout will remain in center field to start 2022 season after Angels floated idea of position change

When the 2022 common season begins April 7, the Los Angeles Angels may have Mike Trout in middle subject for the primary time since final Might 17. Trout suffered a calf damage that evening that ended his season after solely 36 video games. He was his ordinary self earlier than the damage, hitting a strong .333/.466/.624, although it wasn’t till the offseason till the calf absolutely healed.

On Monday, Trout mentioned he hopes to stay in middle subject one other few years, although he’s keen to play left subject if that is the place the group needs him. Supervisor Joe Maddon mentioned the place change had been mentioned with Trout beforehand, then later within the day informed reporters, including Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, that Trout would be the group’s middle fielder “and that is that.”

This is what Trout mentioned about his future in middle subject (via MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger):

“I hadn’t actually thought of it till it popped up,” Trout mentioned. “I clearly love middle subject. I’ve bought 9 years left [on my contract] so I might see it down the highway, transferring to a nook. Nook outfield is much less in your physique. They’re attempting to maintain me on the market for 162 video games. However I wish to play middle subject and we had an awesome dialog about it.”

Prime prospect Brandon Marsh made his MLB debut final season and is a splendid defensive middle fielder. He’ll possible play left subject in deference to Trout in 2021 though he’s virtually actually the superior defender proper now. Since 2019, Trout is at minus-17 defensive runs saved in middle subject. He was persistently a plus defender earlier in his profession.

Middle subject is a younger man’s place and Trout turned 30 final August. During the last 5 seasons solely seven gamers age 30 and older have performed a minimum of 200 video games in middle subject, and Lorenzo Cain is the runaway chief with 500 on the nostril. Charlie Blackmon and Starling Marte are a distant second and third on that listing at 309 and 308 video games in middle, respectively.

It is value noting Trout initially broke into the massive leagues as a left fielder. He performed left whereas Peter Bourjos performed middle, then took over middle subject full-time his sophomore season. A middle fielder transferring to a nook spot in his early 30s is the pure order of issues and Trout will quickly make that transition. It might occur as quickly as later this yr. For now, Trout will stay in middle.