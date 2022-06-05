Mike Trout’s career worst-slump continues as Angels drop 10th straight game

The Los Angeles Angels are in free fall. Los Angeles noticed its shedding streak attain 10 video games Saturday night time after starter Michael Lorenzen put the membership in a 5-Zero first inning gap in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies, a recreation it will definitely misplaced 7-2. The Angels are 6-16 since beginning the season 21-11, they usually’ve fallen 7 half of video games behind the Houston Astros within the AL West.

Not solely are the Angels on a 10-game shedding streak, however the nice Mike Trout is caught in a profession worst 0-for-23 hunch. The longest hitless streak of his profession previous to this one was an 0-for-21 stretch in Could 2018. Trout went 0-for-Four with three strikeouts in opposition to the Phillies on Saturday. That is already his fifth three-strikeout recreation of 2022 — solely 11 gamers have extra.

Perspective is so as: Trout is hitting .278/.380/.585 and remains to be prime 10 in OPS regardless of the 0-for-23 skid. As ugly as this hunch is, Trout can be fantastic. He is nonetheless unimaginable. The Angels? I am not so certain they’re going to be fantastic. After performing so properly earlier within the season, the rotation has been shaky of late, the offense is not deep sufficient to beat Trout’s hunch, and the protection has been subpar.

“It seems to be horrible and if you’re not hitting. You look lifeless,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told MLB.com prior to Saturday’s game. “However we will follow our guys and we will be fantastic. However within the meantime, it is troublesome to look at and laborious for our guys, too.”

The Angels have been outscored 68-28 in the course of the 10-game shedding streak — outscored by 4 runs per recreation! — and, according to FanGraphs, their postseason odds have slipped to 42.6 p.c. They peaked at 81.Four p.c on Could 15. The Angels nonetheless occupy the third and last American League wild card spot, although 4 groups are actually inside 1 half of video games.

Los Angeles’10-game shedding streak is the second longest in baseball this season, solely trailing the Cincinnati Reds’ 11-game shedding streak from April 12-23. The Angels final misplaced 10 consecutive video games in August 2016, once they dropped 11 straight. That is the franchise’s ninth double-digit shedding streak and solely its second this century.

The Angels haven’t been to the postseason since 2014, they usually have not gained a single postseason recreation since Trout was known as up for good in 2011. Their final postseason win got here in 2009. The Angels will look to salvage their six-game highway journey with a win within the sequence finale in opposition to the Phillies on Sunday.