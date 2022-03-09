Mike Williams free agency 2022: Chargers WR agrees to three-year, $60 million contract to remain with team

The Los Angeles Chargers are retaining one of Justin Herbert’s top targets, with wide receiver Mike Williams agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal to remain in the fold.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the contract contains $40 million fully guaranteed and $28 million in the first year of the deal. The move allows the Chargers to avoid using the franchise tag on Williams, which would have paid him $18.8 million for the 2022 season.

Williams is coming off his best NFL season, having caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams operated largely as a deep threat for Philip Rivers and then Herbert through the first few years of his career. In the first year under new coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Williams saw his role expand to do more work closer to the line of scrimmage and in the red zone. He should remain one of Herbert’s primary targets over the next few years, along with Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

The move keeps Williams off the free-agent market, which is quickly thinning out thanks to extensions and the franchise tag. Both Chris Godwin and Davante Adams are expected to be tagged by their teams Tuesday, while the Cowboys are reportedly working to retain Michael Gallup. If Dallas cuts Amari Cooper to free up cap space, he could be positioned atop the market when free agency opens.