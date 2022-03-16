Mike Williams free agency 2022 recap: Chargers wideout signing three-year, $60 million extension

It seems Mike Williams didn’t get to free company. It was thought that the Los Angeles Chargers wideout may very well be franchise tagged forward of the deadline, however the two sides agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract. In response to CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson, the contract contains $40 million totally assured and $28 million included within the first yr of the deal.

This contract carries an AAV of $20 million — which is tied for fifth amongst all receivers as of March 15, according to Over The Cap. It is $25,000 behind his teammate Keenan Allen, and tied with Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns.

Williams put collectively a profession marketing campaign in 2021, catching 76 passes for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is performed second fiddle to Allen, however has the potential to be a No. 1. Williams led the Chargers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this previous season, however why hit the open market you probably have a quarterback like Justin Herbert?

Under, you may revisit our projected touchdown spots for the Clemson product in addition to contract predictions.

Potential touchdown spots



Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are set to enter free company with the second-most cap area within the NFL, may very well be on the lookout for a high extensive receiver and have a former Clemson star enjoying quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Looks like this may very well be a really perfect state of affairs for Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders needs to be main gamers within the extensive receiver market this offseason. It is a clear Davante Adams touchdown spot as effectively, but when he is franchise-tagged or if the Inexperienced Bay Packers discover a approach to prolong him, Vegas will flip its consideration elsewhere.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have a quarterback query, which makes their vacation spot not as interesting, however they've the cap area and the necessity for an enormous extensive receiver. T.Y. Hilton is once more a free agent and so is Zach Pascal. Michael Pittman appears to be like like a budding star on the skin, however including somebody like Williams would take this offense to a different stage. It is undoubtedly one thing the Colts ought to take into account in the event that they determine to run it again with Carson Wentz.

Los Angeles Chargers: Williams is without doubt one of the Chargers' most necessary free brokers, and so they possess the cap area wanted to maintain him completely satisfied. Even with Keenan Allen reverse of him, Williams ranked 17th in targets this previous season (129) and he is aware of that he has a great quarterback in Justin Herbert. If you may get a pleasant increase in pay, why depart?

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons need assistance at extensive receiver with Calvin Ridley’s future in jeopardy and Russell Gage testing the free company waters. Atlanta is presently within the pink relating to projected cap area, however Arthur Smith must signal a real No. 1 extensive receiver to spice up his offensive assault. You are not going to get a lot out of Matt Ryan if it is him and Kyle Pitts vs. the world.

Projected contract

In response to Spotrac’s market value tool, Williams was projected to signal a four-year, $66,959,920 deal. That carries an AAV of $16.7 million, which might rank ninth amongst all receivers. Spotrac created this projection by wanting on the free-agent offers Amari Cooper, Tyler Lockett, Kenny Golladay and Corey Davis signed whereas at an analogous age.

PFF aimed a little bit larger for Williams’ projected contract, predicting a four-year, $68 million deal.

Free agent timeline

Justin Herbert signifies he desires Mike Williams again on Chargers

Feb 2: “Mike and I’ve an amazing relationship and I have been speaking to him all yr about it. He is a type of guys that’s so athletic and has finished such an amazing job all yr. He works so laborious, is aware of what he is doing on the market and makes performs.

“For him to be part of our offense, he makes us so a lot better. Fingers crossed, no matter occurs, occurs. It is out of my management, however I am an enormous Mike Williams fan.”

2022 NFL free company WR market: Projecting contracts, logical touchdown spots for Davante Adams, different veterans

