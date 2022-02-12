Trending News

Miles of Louisville, Kentucky roads destroyed in 1981 sewer explosion

February 11, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments



Around 5:17 a.m. on Feb. 13, 1981, a series of sewer explosions destroyed miles of roads and sewers in Louisville, Kentucky.The damage was done within seconds. However, it took years to repair, costing millions of dollars.The explosions left gaping holes in crumbled pavement that resembled earthquake damage and left broken water and gas lines in its wake.The blast was caused by hexane gas that leaked into the sewer system from the nearby Ralston Purina Plant. No one was killed in the blast.Watch the archival video above from sister station WLKY to learn more about this story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Around 5:17 a.m. on Feb. 13, 1981, a series of sewer explosions destroyed miles of roads and sewers in Louisville, Kentucky.

The damage was done within seconds. However, it took years to repair, costing millions of dollars.

The explosions left gaping holes in crumbled pavement that resembled earthquake damage and left broken water and gas lines in its wake.

The blast was caused by hexane gas that leaked into the sewer system from the nearby Ralston Purina Plant.

No one was killed in the blast.

Watch the archival video above from sister station WLKY to learn more about this story.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram