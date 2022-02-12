Miles of Louisville, Kentucky roads destroyed in 1981 sewer explosion

Around 5:17 a.m. on Feb. 13, 1981, a series of sewer explosions destroyed miles of roads and sewers in Louisville, Kentucky.The damage was done within seconds. However, it took years to repair, costing millions of dollars.The explosions left gaping holes in crumbled pavement that resembled earthquake damage and left broken water and gas lines in its wake.The blast was caused by hexane gas that leaked into the sewer system from the nearby Ralston Purina Plant. No one was killed in the blast.Watch the archival video above from sister station WLKY to learn more about this story.

