Military labs identify long-fallen soldiers





Military laboratories were running tirelessly to identify long-forgotten soldiers who have been declared lacking from World War II as much as the Cold War generation. As reported through CBS News, forensic anthropologists were a hit in figuring out over 1,200 soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines who have been up to now unaccounted for. This step forward has given hope to many households who have been left at nighttime for years concerning the whereabouts in their family members. Mark Strassmann brings us the newest trends in this essential discovery. Stay knowledgeable with breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting through enabling browser notifications.