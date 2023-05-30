Military laboratories have used forensic anthropology to identify over 1,200 soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines who went missing between World War II and the Cold War. News reports on this development, with Mark Strassmann sharing the latest news. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by turning on browser notifications.
Military labs identify long-fallen soldiers
