



The European Union has cracked down on Miller High Life’s long-standing “Champagne of Beers” slogan. At the request of the Comité Champagne, Belgian customs destroyed over 2,000 Miller High Life cans destined for Germany, bringing up that the logo’s century-old motto infringes at the secure designation of foundation “Champagne”. Miller High Life’s website online explains that the “Champagne of Bottle Beers” nickname was once created in a while after the beer’s flagship release in 1903, and was once later shortened to “The Champagne of Beers” in 1969. Molson Coors Beverage Co, who owns the Miller High Life emblem, mentioned it respects native restrictions across the phrase “Champagne” however stays happy with its provenance and invitations buddies in Europe to toast “the High Life” in combination.

The EU has a device of secure geographical designations used to ensure the actual foundation and high quality of artisanal meals, wine, and spirits, and offer protection to them from imitation. A 2020 find out about through the EU govt arm discovered that this marketplace is value just about €75bn ($87bn) yearly, with wines accounting for part of that.

Charles Goemaere, the managing director of the Comité Champagne, stated that the destruction of the beers “confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the Champagne producers to protect their designation.”

Belgian customs stated that the destruction of the cans was once paid for through the Comité Champagne and was once performed with the maximum admire for environmental issues through making sure that all the batch, each contents and container, was once recycled responsibly.