Millionaire busted for elaborate plan to escape Florida jail to return to his castle in France, authorities say

Authorities have prevented a jail escape plan by a wealthy French-American businessman, John Manchec, who was attempting to flee back to France, where he had fled before, to avoid child pornography charges. Manchec had planned for his employees to pepper-spray prison guards while he was out for a doctor’s visit and then take him to his private plane in Fort Pierce. He was to be transported to France with the help of a black utility van, a 140-foot yacht, and other vehicles purchased for the escape attempt. Manchec, who is now 78 years old, has been arrested on 49 child pornography charges and previously fled to his medieval estate in southern France, Chateau Pechrigal, after posting a $500,000 bond to avoid prosecution in the United States. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic in 2020, but France declined the U.S.’s extradition request. Manchec remains in the Indian River County Jail with additional charges related to the foiled escape plan; two inmates and two employees were also arrested and charged with conspiracy in the escape plot.



