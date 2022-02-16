Mini boat launched in New Hampshire ends up in Norway

After 462 days at sea, a mini boat launched by fifth- and sixth-grade students in Rye, New Hampshire, has been recovered in Norway.The boat was created by Rye Junior High School students and launched in October 2020 as part of a lesson about the Gulf Stream, wind and waves.The students, part of the group Educational Passages, named their creation the “Rye Riptides Mini Boat.”On Sunday, the onboard GPS pinged on an island off the coast of Norway, but the mini boat wasn’t always easy to track. “The GPS stopped reporting back in September and everyday since I have been checking, as have the students, and then suddenly on Monday, Jan. 31 a location popped up after four months of quiet,” said Educational Passages Executive Director Cassie Stymiest. The mini boat was found on an uninhabited island near Somola, Norway. A post was made in a Norway community Facebook group and a family found it and retrieved it.The boat was taken to a local school in Norway, where students opened it up to find all of the notes and trinkets in perfect condition inside. Former Rye Junior High teacher Sheila Adams said some of the items the students included were a facemask signed by the students, autumn leaves, and coins. Adams recently retired before the boat was found. “There was one piece missing when I retired and that was the conclusion of the boat, so now I am all set,” Adams said. On Thursday, students at Rye Junior High School will meet their counterparts in Norway through a virtual discussion.

