Minneapolis cop seeks dismissal of charges in fatal pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer has requested a decide to dismiss prices that he killed a person throughout a high-speed chase, saying the pursuit was justified.

Prosecutors charged Brian Cummings in October with second-degree manslaughter and legal vehicular murder within the July dying of Leneal Frazier. He was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who shot the cellphone video of George Floyd’s dying. Authorities have mentioned Cummings was chasing two suspected robbers when he crashed into Leneal Frazier’s SUV.

Protection legal professional Thomas Plunkett filed a movement to dismiss the case this week, the Star Tribune reported Friday. Plunkett alleged within the movement that Cummings was chasing theft suspects who have been additionally wished in a carjacking. He argued that the costs in opposition to the pair element a string of robberies through which the 2 pushed retailer cashiers and even punched one.

Plunkett went on to argue that prosecutors have singled out Cummings as a part of a push to melt police pursuit insurance policies.

The Hennepin County Lawyer’s Workplace mentioned in an announcement Friday that Plunkett’s arguments lack any foundation the truth is or the regulation and harassed that Cummings was driving at speeds in extra of 90 mph in a residential space after midnight.