Minneapolis revises policy on warrants after Locke killing

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday introduced a brand new coverage for search warrants following the police capturing of a Black man in a downtown condominium, with officers required to knock and wait a sure size of time earlier than coming into a residence.

Police must wait 20 seconds earlier than coming into a residence whereas serving a daytime warrant, and 30 seconds for nighttime searches. No-knock warrants can be banned besides in essentially the most excessive circumstances, resembling a hostage state of affairs.

The brand new coverage would additionally embrace common civilian overview of video from searches and public disclosure of warrant information.

The town’s warrant coverage got here below scrutiny after a SWAT crew shot and killed Amir Locke, 22, in early February. Physique digital camera video confirmed an officer utilizing a key to unlock the door of a downtown condominium and enter with out knocking, adopted by not less than 4 officers in uniform and protecting vests, shortly earlier than 7 a.m.

The video recorded police shouting “Police, search warrant!” and “Get on the bottom!” and confirmed an officer kicking a sectional couch. Locke, who was wrapped in a comforter on the couch, is seen starting to maneuver, holding a pistol, and three photographs are heard.

Locke’s mother and father have stated their son, who didn’t stay within the condominium and was not named within the search warrants, was “executed” after he appeared to have been startled awake. They are saying he had a license and allow for the gun.

Attorneys for the Locke household stated in an announcement they had been inspired by the Minneapolis proposal.

“We hope these proposed reforms will not be solely carried out in Minneapolis but additionally unfold all through native, state, and federal governments so there may be protections in place nationwide to stop one other individual from struggling the tragedy that took the lives of Amir Locke or Breonna Taylor,” their assertion stated.

The coverage will apply to warrants that Minneapolis police perform for different companies in addition to for warrants that Minneapolis requests be carried out in different cities or by different companies. Locke was killed as Minneapolis officers carried out a warrant in a St. Paul murder case, although officers in St. Paul say they didn’t request a no-knock entry be used.