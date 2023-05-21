Minnesota lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Senators in Minnesota have passed a bill that legalizes recreational marijuana use for people over 21 years old, making it the 23rd state to do so. The bill has been approved by the House and is now awaiting the signature of Democratic Governor Tim Walz. Under the measure, possession, use, and home cultivation of marijuana will be legal by August 1st, while retail sales at dispensaries are expected to be available at least a year later. The bill includes a 10% tax on cannabis products in addition to existing sales taxes and limits possession of cannabis flower to 2 pounds at home and 2 ounces in public. Possession of other edible forms of marijuana are capped at 800 milligrams of THC and concentrates at 8 grams. Minnesotans with misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession convictions will have their records expunged automatically, but it may take until August next year to process them all. Selling marijuana or other nonviolent pot-related offenses that would no longer be considered crimes or would have lesser offenses can apply to have their records cleared or sentences reduced. Local governments will have the ability to limit the number of dispensaries and keep them away from schools but cannot ban them. The bill passed 34-32 on a party-line vote.



