Miss Oklahoma 2022 to share personal story at Bartlesville Elder Care

March 4, 2023
Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold

Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold will share her personal interest for taking good care of growing older adults all over a unique dessert social March 18 at Elder Care Bartlesville, 1223 Swan Drive.

She will discuss from 2-3 p.m. at the development and visitors could have a photograph alternative together with her.

“Over the past several years, Megan Gold’s interest in raising awareness involving aging adults has been visible in our state and nationally as she competed for the Miss America title earlier this year. She resides in an aging adult community in Tulsa to be near those she cares about so deeply,” said Angie Thompson, director of development for Elder Care. “We are excited to host a social event where she can share her personal story with our community and make the hug bigger for friends to thrive and connect over light desserts.”

