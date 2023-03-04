Miss Oklahoma 2022 to share personal story at Bartlesville Elder Care

Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold will share her personal interest for taking good care of growing older adults all over a unique dessert social March 18 at Elder Care Bartlesville, 1223 Swan Drive.

She will discuss from 2-3 p.m. at the development and visitors could have a photograph alternative together with her.

“Over the past several years, Megan Gold’s interest in raising awareness involving aging adults has been visible in our state and nationally as she competed for the Miss America title earlier this year. She resides in an aging adult community in Tulsa to be near those she cares about so deeply,” said Angie Thompson, director of development for Elder Care. “We are excited to host a social event where she can share her personal story with our community and make the hug bigger for friends to thrive and connect over light desserts.”

Gold’s passion in tv started as an excessively younger kid. When different youngsters watched cartoons, she tuned in to native tv to watch climate forecasts. This early passion led her to the University of Oklahoma, the place, as well as to being fascinated by many campus actions and organizations, she earned a Bachelor of Science stage in Meteorology and a minor in Broadcast Journalism.

With her stage and the boldness and conversation talents won from the Miss Oklahoma Organization, Megan has labored as a tv meteorologist in Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. She will also be noticed on weekend mornings on News on Six in Tulsa

As Miss Oklahoma, Gold travels around the state, talking to quite a lot of audiences about her efforts to finish senior starvation. When her grandfather may just now not get ready nutritious meals, Mobile Meals, delivered a sizzling, wholesome meal on a daily basis with a volunteer talk over with. She used to be touched via the kindness of the Mobile Meals volunteers and he or she continues to suggest for finishing meals lack of confidence for older adults.

Gold may be a skilled musician and has performed the flute for a few years. She used her appearing talents to start competing in Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen Competition in 2013. Over 4 years competing as a teenager, she used to be named the Rookie Talent and Overall Activewear winner and a Top 5 Finalist. She endured within the Miss Oklahoma Competition, the place she held the native titles of Miss Bethany, Miss Tulsa, and Miss Bricktown. As Miss Bricktown, she gained initial awards for Onstage Question and Social Impact Pitch, Red Carpet, and Talent and used to be named Miss Oklahoma 2022.

In party of Elder Care’s fortieth anniversary 12 months, occasions like those are being deliberate hroughout 2023 to carry consciousness to the large vary of products and services to be had to adults of every age and Elder Care’s dedication to serving adults over 60 in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties, Thompson stated.

The value for the dessert social is $5 in line with particular person and all proceeds get advantages Elder Care’s many techniques. Space is proscribed, and visitors might RSVP via March 11 to Elder Care at 918-336-8500. To be told extra about upcoming social occasions hosted via Elder Care, talk over with AboutElderCare.org/events.