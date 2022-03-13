Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties







As many as 12 missiles had been fired Sunday towards the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern metropolis of Irbil, Iraqi safety officers mentioned. A U.S. protection official mentioned missiles had been launched on the metropolis from neighboring Iran.Officers in Iraq and the U.S. gave totally different accounts of harm. A second U.S. official mentioned there was no injury and no casualties at any U.S. authorities facility, however Iraqi officers mentioned a number of missiles had hit the U.S. consulate. The consulate constructing is new and at the moment unoccupied.The U.S. protection official, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the knowledge was nonetheless coming in, mentioned it was nonetheless not sure precisely what number of missiles had been fired and precisely the place they landed.The Iraqi safety officers mentioned there have been no fast reviews of casualties from the assault, which occurred shortly after midnight and triggered materials injury within the space. They spoke on the situation of anonymity consistent with laws.One of many Iraqi officers mentioned the ballistic missiles had been fired from Iran, with out elaborating. The U.S. officers couldn’t affirm the kind of missile.The second U.S. official mentioned the incident was being investigated by the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Authorities. The U.S. condemned what it referred to as an “outrageous assault towards Iraqi sovereignty and show of violence,” the official mentioned in a press release.The assault got here a number of days after an Israeli strike close to Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s overseas ministry strongly condemned the assault Wednesday and vowed revenge.On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA information company quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the assaults in Irbil, with out saying the place they originated.Satellite tv for pc broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is positioned close to the U.S. consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the assault, exhibiting shattered glass and particles on their studio ground.A safety assertion mentioned Irbil was focused “with quite a few missiles” early Sunday, including that safety forces had been investigating the incident and would launch extra particulars later.The assault comes as negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian calls for about sanctions concentrating on Moscow over its struggle on Ukraine.The highest U.S. commander for the Center East has repeatedly warned concerning the growing threats of assaults from Iran and Iranian-back militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.In an interview with The Related Press In December, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie mentioned that whereas U.S. forces in Iraq have shifted to a non-combat function, Iran and its proxies nonetheless need all American troops to depart the nation. Because of this, he mentioned, which will set off extra assaults.’The Biden administration determined final July to finish the U.S. fight mission in Iraq by Dec. 31, and U.S. forces progressively moved to an advisory function final 12 months. The troops will nonetheless present air help and different navy help for Iraq’s struggle towards the Islamic State.The U.S. presence in Iraq has lengthy been a flashpoint for Tehran, however tensions spiked after a January 2020 U.S. drone strike close to the Baghdad airport killed a prime Iranian common. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at al-Asad airbase, the place U.S. troops had been stationed. Greater than 100 service members suffered traumatic mind accidents within the blasts.Extra just lately, Iranian proxies are believed accountable for an assassination try late final 12 months on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.And officers have mentioned they imagine Iran was behind the October drone assault on the navy outpost in southern Syria the place American troops are based mostly. No U.S. personnel had been killed or injured within the assault.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted: “The aggression which focused the pricey metropolis of Irbil and unfold worry amongst its inhabitants is an assault on the safety of our individuals.”Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled area, condemned the assault. In a Fb publish, he mentioned Irbil “won’t bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist assault.”___Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee in Washington and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.___This story has been corrected to point out U.S. officers didn’t say the U.S. consulate had been broken.

