Missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy found in Broward County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police introduced Thursday a lacking 12-year-old runaway boy who was gone for 4 days has been found in Fort Lauderdale in "good health."

Police tweeted simply earlier than 12 p.m. that Yvens Clervoir “has been located in Fort Lauderdale and is in good health. We have detectives heading that way now.”

UPDATE: Yvens Clervoir has been positioned in Fort Lauderdale and is in good well being. We have detectives heading that method now.

Thank you to the media and group for serving to us share information. This really was a group effort! https://t.co/XF5OgOGcnc — bbpd (@BBPD) June 16, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday issued a Missing Child Alert for Clervoir, who ran away from his house in the 400 block of Northeast eleventh Avenue round 5 p.m. Sunday.

The FBI, FDLE, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Children and Families, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have been all concerned in the search and investigation.

Boynton Beach Police Department Photo of Yvens Clervoir, 12, equipped by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Boynton Beach police supplied extra information Thursday afternoon, saying a eager observer noticed Clervoir in Tamarac and instantly known as police.

According to police, it is believed Clervoir rode his bike all the best way from Boynton Beach to Tamarac, a distance of greater than 30 miles.

Detectives are with Clervoir and his household, making certain they’ve the assets they should hold the kid secure.

“We know that Yvens is currently struggling with some personal issues,” Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater stated at a news convention Thursday.

Slater stated Clervoir has run away from house eight instances since March and typically sleeps underneath timber, bridges, semi-trucks and vehicles.

“Usually he stays within a three-block radius of his home and returns within a few hours. But this time he’s believed to be on a black bicycle and he hasn’t returned in several days. And that is our big concern,” Slater stated.

Boynton Beach police give replace on lacking 12-year-old boy

Over the final a number of days, federal, state and native businesses have looked for Clervoir each on the bottom by going door-to-door, posting flyers in native companies and looking waterways, together with aerial canvassing.

“He may not be in Boynton Beach anymore,” Slater stated Thursday, about an hour earlier than Clervoir was ultimately found.

Detective Sgt. Astrel Labbe stated the FBI was introduced in to help with the search due to the kid’s age.

“We do have, sometimes, kids run away, and they’re 15, 16. It’s typical. But in this case, he’s 12 years old. We don’t usually have a 12-year-old not coming home the same day,” Labbe stated. “It’s our priority to find kids that young.”