Missing 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston Monday

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is calling for the general public’s help in finding a lacking 71-year-old woman last seen in west Houston on Monday.

According to police experiences, Norma Jean Smith Morris used to be last noticed in the 2200 block of Winrock Boulevard.

If you will have any information regarding Morris’ whereabouts, please touch the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 and/or HPD Patrol at (713) 884-3131.

Morris used to be last seen dressed in a black blouse, blue denims, a turquoise jacket, blue tennis sneakers, and a blue head shawl. She has been recognized with Alzheimer’s and has a scar on her proper facet of her chin. Morris reportedly has her gray hair braided with a ponytail this is medium duration.

