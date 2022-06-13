Missing 77-year-old Florida man Rano McGowan found safe in Alabama, deputies say

article

June 13 Update: Rano McGowan has been found safe in Alabama, in response to deputies, and is being reunited along with his household.

Original Story:

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man with dementia who has been lacking since Friday.

Rano Jr. McGowan was final seen on June 10 in the world of Umatilla, Florida, north of Orlando. Police mentioned he could also be driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida license, #JHWI31.

His car was final seen on June 11 close to US Highway 441 close to SE Sunset Harbor Road.

The alert mentioned McGowan may be headed to Adairsville, Georgia to reportedly go to household. Adairsville is north of Atlanta and a couple of seven-hour drive from Orlando.

Anyone who sees McGowan or has information on his whereabouts is requested to name 911 immediately.