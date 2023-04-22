Missing Everman boy: Search continues for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez





Everman police and crews will habits floor and drone searches in two other spaces after pausing their seek for just about per week to sweep thru new information within the investigation. The seek is for a lacking 6-year-old boy from Everman, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The police consider that Noel is most probably lifeless, and investigators are nonetheless collecting information thru seek warrants. On Tuesday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer instructed WFAA that investigators received new information that allowed them to spot further other people Noel’s mom and stepfather communicated with prior to they flew in a foreign country.

“It’s a significant amount of data that we’ve been able to collect, and we have to comb through each and every bit of that data,” Spencer stated. “It’s like walking into a library and trying to find one word about of a million books. And that’s what we’re looking for here.”

In March, CPS puzzled Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, in regards to the boy’s whereabouts. Days later, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel’s six siblings left the rustic. Their ultimate identified location was once New Delhi, India.

Noel’s maternal grandmother spoke out completely with WFAA on Tuesday about her daughter and the investigation. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh’s mom, who’s Spanish-speaking and requested to not be recognized or named because of protection considerations, stated she needs justice for her grandson. “She killed him. That’s why she fled,” Noel’s grandmother stated. “I need her introduced again so she will let us know the place Noel is. Where is he? What was once the explanation? He was once a boy who didn’t deserve the unhealthy fortune she gave him. He was once an blameless kid. Poor boy.”

Everman police stated the 2 spaces they’re looking are roughly 215 acres of land. Almost 50 other people could be aiding in Saturday’s seek. They’ll be having a look simply north of Bluebell Drive in Everman, in addition to a piece of land south of Shelby Road close to Village Creek. There are further small seek spaces that smaller groups of investigators also are having a look into, Spencer stated, however didn’t expose the ones places.