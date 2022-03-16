Missing girl known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified after more than 60 years

Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Youngsters

(YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz.) — After greater than six many years, a lacking lady referred to as “Little Miss No one” lastly has a reputation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Workplace held a information convention Tuesday to announce that DNA know-how was used to determine the beforehand unknown lady whose stays have been discovered within the desert in Arizona in 1960 as Sharon Lee Gallegos.

“In 1960, individuals had no concept that DNA would even be a know-how,” Sheriff David Rhodes stated. “They would not even know what to name it. It did not exist. However in some way, a way, they did sufficient investigation to protect, to doc, to memorialize — all of the issues that wanted to happen in order that some day we might get so far.”

Gallegos’ nephew, Ray Chavez, attended the information convention to share that the story of his aunt’s disappearance was one thing his household grew up with.

“We have been referred to as that household who had a bit lady kidnapped,” Chavez stated. “Thanks for what you’ve got achieved for us. Thanks for retaining my aunt protected and by no means forgetting her. It is wonderful the work that you just did for our household to be at peace.”

Gallegos was allegedly kidnapped on July 21, 1960, whereas enjoying with two different kids in an alley behind her grandmother’s home in Alamogordo, New Mexico, authorities stated. She was four years previous on the time of her disappearance.

Police and the FBI have been unsuccessful of their seek for Gallegos and her alleged abductors.

Ten days later, stays have been discovered elsewhere within the desert in Arizona when a person got here throughout {a partially} buried physique, authorities stated.

Officers in New Mexico reached out to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Workplace, initially suspecting that the stays present in Arizona presumably belonged to Gallegos. Nonetheless, as a result of a scarcity of know-how, authorities have been unsuccessful in figuring out the stays.

“Sadly, DNA science at the moment wasn’t superior sufficient to present us an id,” Lt. Tom Boelts stated.

The case in Arizona went chilly till 2015, when the Nationwide Heart for Exploited and Lacking Youngsters supplied to assist with the exhumation of the stays together with DNA extraction for testing.

As a result of distinctive testing capabilities of a lab named Othram, together with cash raised by crowdfunding for the evaluation, authorities have been in a position to efficiently verify in February the stays that have been present in Arizona belonged to Gallegos.

Gallegos’ case marks the fifth chilly case the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Workplace has solved.

