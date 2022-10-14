Missing Humble mother, son’s car crashes in Nebraska police chase

Gonzalez stated the physique of a feminine was discovered in the car’s trunk. The lady’s identification has not but been confirmed.

HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mom who’ve been lacking since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been recognized as the motive force in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash close to Aurora, Nebraska.

Gonzalez stated the physique of a feminine was discovered in the car’s trunk. The lady’s identification has not but been confirmed.

The sheriff stated the 17-year-old was significantly injured in the crash and was taken to an space hospital for therapy.

Tyler and his mom, Michelle Roenz, went lacking Thursday morning on Birch Arbor Court in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for the 2 with the hopes somebody may lead authorities to their whereabouts. That CLEAR Alert has been discontinued.

RELATED: What is a CLEAR Alert?

Update #2: the crash occurred close to Aurora, Nebraska. The male driver has been recognized as lacking teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being handled at a hospital and stated to be in severe situation. The physique of a deceased feminine has been found in the trunk of the

1/2 https://t.co/fFeF3vRCRf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated relations reported the 2 lacking after they have been unable to succeed in them on Thursday.

“We are involved clearly, and our important focus is just to find them, Gonzalez stated.

RELATED: Missing: Mother, son final seen in Humble Thursday morning

Gonzalez was unable to share particulars concerning what potential hazard they could be in, however known as the circumstances surrounding their disappearance “suspicious.”

“I don’t know what the full scope of the danger part of it is, simply because our investigators were hot and heavy late last night into this morning,” Gonzalez stated.

Court paperwork present 17-year-old Tyler Ronez has an open case in Harris County dealing with costs of tried sexual assault.

Gonzalez stated that case will not be a present issue in the investigation.

“I don’t believe there is any connection,” he stated. “I did hear that there were some possible charges pending that are in place.”

This is a creating story. This web page shall be up to date as we be taught extra information.