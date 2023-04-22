In Pinellas County, Florida, the remains of Robert Helphrey had been showed after he was once reported lacking in 2006. The Pinellas County (*16*) Examiner’s Office found out the remains on April 14, 2023 in a automobile that was once submerged in a Palm Harbor pond.

The car was once situated by means of the Sunshine State Sonar Search Team, and later recovered by means of the Underwater Search and Recovery Team. A 2005 Mitsubishi SUV that was once registered to Helphrey was once recovered from a retention pond at once east of Old Oak Circle and Belcher Road in Palm Harbor by means of deputies with the Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

According to studies, Helphrey was once closing observed in 2006 after he left Peggy O’Neils Bar in Palm Harbor and failed to go back house. He allegedly referred to as a pal to invite them to satisfy him at his condominium in Palm Harbor in more or less May 22, 2006, at 2:05 a.m., however he by no means arrived.

Pinellas County (*16*) Examiner’s Office is engaging in an ongoing investigation to resolve the reason for loss of life.