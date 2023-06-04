Missing Texas father Colby Richards found in The Woodlands

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has introduced that Colby Richards, who have been reported lacking, has been found secure in The Woodlands space, particularly, at Research Forest Drive and Kuykendahl Road. Medical workforce from the Montgomery County Health Department in addition to the psychological well being unit of the MCSO are lately comparing Richards’ situation. An interview with Richards in regards to the cases of his disappearance might be performed at a later date in keeping with the discharge.

Previously, Richards was once reported lacking via his circle of relatives when he left his house in Spring, which is situated north of Houston, in the early hours of May twenty sixth. He left in the back of his telephone and pockets, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted a lacking particular person’s flyer on Facebook for the 31-year-old father. According to a document via Fox News, Richards’ spouse informed MCSO that he aroused from sleep at 5 am to organize for paintings and not returned to the bed room. Later on, his spouse found the yard gate open and Richards nowhere to be found. The MCSO deployed seek groups to seek out him and most effective found Richards’ water bottle on a path in the back of their house.

Allison Fox, Richards’s cousin, informed Fox News that Richards works at an engineering company and have been apparently zoning out at his laptop. His coworkers reportedly stated that he seemed drained in recent years, which could have been because of the truth that he has two young children at house who could have been combating him from getting good enough sleep. The circle of relatives of Richards established a GoFundMe web page to assist in seek efforts for him, whilst a Facebook web page known as ‘Help Us Find Colby Richards’ has additionally been created. According to a post at the web page from June 2, the circle of relatives and seek groups are hoping to extend the hunt’s scope as lots of the spaces surrounding Richards’ house have already been combed via.

The MCSO equipped the group with the lacking particular person understand for Richards, offering an outline of his clothes, T-shirt, black shorts, and grey Under Armor sneakers, and urging someone with information to touch the MCSO at 936-760-5800 and cite his case quantity, 23A151879.