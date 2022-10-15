Missing Texas teen arrested after body found in trunk following Nebraska car chase

A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Texas murder investigation after authorities mentioned he led troopers in Nebraska on a high-speed chase with a lady’s body in the car, authorities mentioned.

The teen was recognized by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as Tyler Roenz. The particular person found useless in the trunk has not been recognized.

Tyler Roenz and his mom, Michelle Roenz, 49, have been reported lacking Thursday evening, in accordance with the sheriff’s workplace, which patrols the Houston space. Officials mentioned each have been final seen at their residence in Humble, Texas late Thursday morning.

Authorities didn’t present any extra information in regards to the lady on Friday.

Michelle Roenz, Tyler Roenz. Harris County Sheriff’s Office by way of Facebook

Friday afternoon the Harris County Sheriff’s workplace alerted Nebraska State Police that a car linked to the Roenz household was in Nebraska, state authorities mentioned in an announcement.

Troopers found the sedan in visitors and gave chase, with speeds of 110 mph noticed on Interstate 80 close to Grand Island, in accordance with the assertion.

About 9 miles west, the sedan hit a big-rig after which a tree earlier than coming to a cease, Nebraska State Police mentioned. The 17-year-old had extreme however non-life-threatening accidents, was hospitalized and arrested, the company mentioned.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the teen’s situation as “serious.”

Nebraska State Police mentioned troopers have been instructed by Harris County authorities the sedan was “believed to be involved in a homicide,” in accordance with the state police assertion.

Gonzalez tweeted Friday that his murder investigators have been on the case and “coordinating with local authorities.”